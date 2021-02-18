WandaVision episode 7 sneak peek: Now featuring Modern Family







WandaVision episode 7 is poised to arrive on Disney+ tomorrow, and from the looks of things, we’re moving into a more modern setting than ever before. Think Modern Family, to be specific.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonable sense of some of what we’re talking about here. Wanda is clearly struggling with maintaining the world that she has created, and the show even goes so far as to replay last week’s ending scene over some comedic music. What’s funnier than forcing more people to go under your spell?

The problem that she is having is as simple as her not being in full control of the illusion anymore. The kids are seeing their video-game controllers change on the fly and when she’s in bed, she magically changes costume. She may not be able to handle anything anymore.

What’s her solution? A stay-cation! It’s a familiar way for people to remove some of the distractions from the world and focus only on themselves. Of course, here is the thing about stay-cations: We’re not sure how often they even work. A lot of these habits are extremely hard to break, and we have to imagine that this one is going to be for Wanda, as well. We also have to remember that this world is fluid, and there are also forces acting on the outside of this as well. We’re close to the end of the season, and there also isn’t all that much of a clear indicator as to who the central adversary of this show is. We haven’t minded so far, but we are curious to know how the writers will wrap all of this up. It’s been wildly ambitious, but when you go down that road, you have to be able to stick the landing.

