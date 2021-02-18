Chicago PD season 8 episode 8 return date hopes on NBC







Want to learn the Chicago PD season 8 episode 8 return date on NBC, following the events of tonight’s episode? This article will give you all of the information we know at the moment about the crime drama and its future.

Much like Chicago Fire and Chicago Med before it, the first bit of bad news we have is this: There is no new episode next week. The second bit is that there is no news the following week, either. We’re going to be waiting until March 10, at the earliest, to see these shows back on the air, and NBC has not confirmed anything with a press release.

As for the reason for the delay, the pandemic certainly plays a role in it — it’s hard for it not to, given that it is significantly harder to make new episodes now than it was in the past. Another reason is simply NBC’s desire to have new episodes a little bit later in the spring. May is important for every major broadcast network out there; they want to have shows on the air as long as possible!

So what will the story be on Chicago PD moving forward? We imagine that the writers are going to continue exploring some of the central themes that we have seen for the better part of this season, whether it be police reform or responsibility to do the right thing. Meanwhile, we expect some of the core relationships to continue developing, whether we are talking about Halstead/Upton or Burgess/Ruzek.

What’s so odd about tonight is the real lack of promos with additional information on what the future could hold. It’s a little bit unusual in the One Chicago world to leave us hanging, but maybe they did not want to announce something they couldn’t deliver on.

