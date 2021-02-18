SWAT season 4 episode 10 return date for Shemar Moore, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, obviously you’d want to know the SWAT season 4 episode 10 return date … right? It makes sense to want the show back on the air as soon as possible!

Unfortunately, “as soon as possible” does not equate to there being a new episode next week. Much like its Wednesday-night timeslot companion in SEAL Team, you are going to be on a brief, one-week hiatus. You can blame the pandemic for it if you choose, but it’s also CBS doing whatever it can in order to have new episodes at the ready until we get around to the spring. They don’t want to burn all of their episodes too soon!

CBS as of this writing hasn’t given away too many details on what lies ahead, save for the fact that the next installment carries with it the title of “Buried.” That could suggest a buried secret, or potentially something more sinister. There are a lot of directions this story could go! We imagine that a synopsis for it will be available at some point over the next week or so.

Now, we come to the point in this article where we send you a reminder: SWAT is not guaranteed a season 5 renewal at CBS. To date, this is a show averaging only a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can blame some of this on a lack of a Survivor lead-in for both this show and SEAL Team this year, but the reasoning doesn’t always matter. The reality here is that this could be a show that is very much on the bubble and if you want to see it back for more, be sure to watch it live … and then also do your friends to do the same. If you can’t watch live, stream online with CBS All Access!

