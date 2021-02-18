The Challenge: Double Agents episode 10: Amber Martinez, Borzotra battle







The Challenge: Double Agents episode 10 was an unusual episode, and that is putting it lightly. The moment that we were fifteen minutes from the end and there was still no battle in the Crater, we knew that something weird was going on. We almost thought that someone was going to straight-up quit.

Let’s backtrack a little — Cory and Amber M. were the first team voted in to compete. From there, it came down to Devin and Gabby to figure out what they wanted to do. Shockingly, Gabby didn’t want to go down there! There aren’t a lot of opportunities coming up to get Gold Skulls and Gabby may have blown her chance here. Instead, she backed away! She instead decided to send down Darrell and Amber B. The latter was sent to compete and, in the end, this was a battle of Ambers! One of them would be eliminated from the competition, whereas the other has a chance to keep on fighting.

This was one of the more physical competitions that we’ve had a chance to see this season — it was basically two agents on a collision course with each other! This was grueling to watch, but Amber B. ended up being the one who advanced! Not all of the competitors seemed all that impressed by this showdown, but Amber B. proved that she can be a force to be reckoned with! She was someone who was pretty under the radar for most of the season, and we honestly didn’t know how much of a physical threat she could be. She’s known for Big Brother, and she didn’t advance all that far on her season.

Amber B. made it clear after the episode that she was sticking with Darrell as a partner, and Gabby ALREADY regrets her decision to not go down to the Crater. Odds are, she’s lost her chance since there is only one Gold Skull left out there for her.

