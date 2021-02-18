SWAT season 4 episode 9: What happened to Erika?







When you watch tonight’s SWAT season 4 episode 9, you have to be prepared for all sorts of emotion around every corner. The title for this episode is “Next of Kin,” and over the course of this hour, you will have an emotional series of events.

At the center of the story tonight is a character no longer with us: Erika. She died at the conclusion of the mission on this past episode. So where does that leave us now? In a position where so many other characters are wondering what they could have done differently. Should they have not brought her on board? Was there anything within the mission itself that could have been corrected.

In the end, you have to prepare for this episode to be all sorts of emotional. You are going to see each character work to process their grief in their own way. No one character will handle it the same, and to make matters all the more intense, there are still missions to deal with. It’s not as though crime in Los Angeles stops so that the team can grieve the loss of one of their own.

SWAT is a show that has some big, high-octane action sequences — you’ve seen some of those a dozen times over at this point. What makes this show a little more unique is how they’re able to present non-stop action while still allowing for these characters’ humanity. It’s a delicate mix, and it’s certainly not something that you see all that often.

So get your tissues at the ready and prepare for tonight — it’s going to be a bumpy, emotional ride, and an episode that could be remembered for some time.

What are you expecting from SWAT season 4 episode 9, especially in the aftermath of Erika’s death?

