





Tonight on The Masked Dancer finale, all of the remaining stars are getting unveiled! It’s a chance to learn the truth behind every identity, plus have a little fun one last time.

So who were the final dancers tonight? The Sloth, Cotton Candy, and Tulip all faced off in the hopes of getting that much-coveted trophy. This was a race that was honestly hard to call. All three of them were fantastic in their own way, but we were somewhat-partial to Cotton Candy just because she may have had the smallest amount of total dance experience of the three.

Ultimately, our personal wish came true — Cotton Candy was the winner! She gets the trophy that comes with the title, but before we get to her, let’s unmask some of the other finalists:

Mackenzie Ziegler, The Tulip – You could make a case that the Dance Moms alum could have been the winner, as she was fantastic more or less throughout the season. With that being said, making it this far is nothing to be ashamed of at all.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, The Sloth – Given how much he talked about dance experience over the course of the season, we figured that it was a professional here. The Dancing with the Stars pro did a great job showcasing different styles all season — and was very much NOT a sloth on the floor!

Gabby Douglas, Cotton Candy – Now, we get to the final big reveal. The Olympic gymnast was unmasked! We’re thrilled that she was able to pull this off, and she showcased her athleticism and skill in some fantastic ways all season long. Most of the judging panel had figured out that she was a gymnast; they just struggled to figure out which gymnast it was.

