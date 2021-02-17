Chicago Med season 6 episode 8 return date hopes: When’s it back?







After tonight’s episode, you may be curious to learn the Chicago Med season 6 episode 8 return date. Unfortunately, we know already that you’ll be waiting a long time in order to see it.

Tonight’s new episode marks the last one to air in the month of February — we know that there is a repeat set for next week, and there is also one set for March 3 to go along with it. The earliest we can foresee Chicago Med back is March 10, but that has not been confirmed as of yet by NBC. That’s something we’ll dive into more once we see a promo — which hopefully, they’ll attach some sort of date to.

Why the long break? It’s for the same reason that we’ve had these hiatuses for most of the season: This marks a chance for the production to stay ahead of the game during one of the most uncertain times ever. The pandemic has made it all but impossible for shows to film or operate in a way that is anywhere close to similar to how they once did. This means that there is a shift in how they operate. There almost has to be.

As for the specific stories that are ahead, NBC hasn’t shared too many details — but we think in general, leadership, family, and finding yourself will continue to be big parts of the show. One thing we know for sure is coming is an appearance from Steven Weber as a doctor on staff, and someone who has a history of working with Ethan. Yet, the last time the two were together, Weber’s character was the one in charge. The tables are turning, and this could mean a certain degree of drama lies ahead. Prepare yourself for that, and of course plenty of other stuff.

