Mom ending with season 8; series finale air date revealed







Mom season 8 was the first season of the show without Anna Faris, and as it turns out, it will be the only season without Anna Faris.

Today, CBS confirmed that the long-running sitcom (which still stars Allison Janney) will be concluding at the end of this season. The series finale is currently set to air on Thursday, May 6 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This marks the second big Chuck Lorre sitcom to end over the past years, as The Big Bang Theory took its final bow not that long ago.

In a statement, here is what executive producers Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay had to say:

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week … From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

Mom is one of those rare comedies that actually did seamlessly combine comedy and drama in a way that made sense. There were some genuinely tragic moments that we ended up seeing on the series over the years, but also huge victories that made us smile. Even though it was hard to lose Faris, it was a relief to know that her character Christy was heading off to school. Let’s just hope that the series finale itself finds a way to make all of us smile.

