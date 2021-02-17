Riverdale season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Heading ‘Back to School’







Even though Riverdale season 5 has jumped forward into an entirely new era, it doesn’t mean they are done with familiar locations. Far from it. Instead, next week’s new episode “Back to School” will feature many of your favorite characters taking on the role of teachers. How is that going to go? Well, your guess is as good as hours! Probably not great across the board. Yet, we have to remember that the three do all share the collective goal of trying to save the school (let alone the whole town), and we have to believe that they will do everything in their power to make that happen.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 5 episode 6 synopsis:

BULLDOG PRIDE – Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad (guest star Chris Mason) to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help restarting the football and cheer teams. Finally, Betty, Kevin (Casey Cott) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) follow a lead after learning that Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) may be in trouble. Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#506). Original airdate 2/24/2021.

There are a few things that are clear just from reading this alone. For starters, Chad’s unexpected arrival isn’t going to go that well. We don’t think that he will take all that well to some of Veronica’s new friends and we feel like he’ll easily be the jealous type.

As for Archie and Toni’s quest, who knows for sure if Cheryl will end up helping them? While these characters may be older and wiser, they’re in for a surprise when it comes to how hard it is to start up programs like this at school.

