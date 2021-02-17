SEAL Team season 4 episode 8 return date for David Boreanaz, cast







Curious to know the SEAL Team season 4 episode 8 return date at CBS? Don’t worry — we have you covered with that! To go along with it, we have at least some teases in the form of episode titles to break down.

We don’t want to wait too long before giving you the bad news: Let’s just go ahead and make it clear now. Even though we just got the David Boreanaz series back on the air tonight, you are going to have to wait again to see it back on the air. How long this time around? Think in terms of two weeks. It’s true that we’ve endured so many worse hiatuses over the years, but that doesn’t make this situation any less frustrating.

The next new episode arrives on Wednesday, March 3, and according to the Futon Critic, the title for it is “Cover for Action.” Meanwhile, there will be another episode entitled “Reckoning” that comes your way on March 10. (Episode titles are subject to change.) We’re not disparaging the first title here in the least, but the second one has our interest piqued more so than any other. That suggests that something dark and wildly intense is coming, and we’re already trying to prepare for that in our mind. It could be a reckoning that Bravo administers on someone else, or it could be a consequence of some of their actions in the past, present, or future.

At least we know that there are two consecutive episodes coming, and we’re starting to hope that renewal chatter will surface by the time we get around to them. Even though March is a little bit early to kick some of that stuff off, CBS did renew two of their comedies today. We didn’t see that coming, so you never know for sure…

