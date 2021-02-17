Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8, 9 title spoilers and questions







This week has largely been a quiet one on the Blue Bloods season 11 front, but we do have some episode-title news to dive into today. Who’s ready?

We should start with a reminder, or an announcement for those who aren’t aware of it: There is no new episode this Friday, or the Friday after that. We’re in the midst of a hiatus, which is increasingly common this season due to the pandemic. This won’t be the last one we see this season, so go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

Now, let’s get to sharing what we do know about the next two installments of the CBS series.

Season 11 episode 8 – According to The Futon Critic, the March 5 episode will be titled “More Than Meets the Eye.” This immediately makes us think about the Transformers commercials from the 1990’s, but odds are, there is a deeper meaning behind what is going on here. Our feeling is that expectations in some shape or form will be a big part of this story. We’re excited to see who is able to surprise those around them.

Season 11 episode 9 – Meanwhile, CBS has confirmed that this episode will be titled “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Isn’t that a pretty grim title for a show like this? It does make us think that something bad could be happening within this episode, though we’re not going to go so far as to say a major character is going to die or anything. It may just be thematically tied to everything that is happening throughout the hour.

Our hope is that by the end of the week/early next week, CBS will choose to share more about episode 8 — at least in terms of a synopsis. You’ll probably have to wait until the end of the month in order to see a promo for what’s next.

What do you think these two Blue Bloods season 11 titles could mean?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming your way soon. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

