The Blacklist season 8 episode 9 spoilers: A doppelganger mystery







The Blacklist season 8 episode 9 carries with it the title of “The Cyranoid,” but what really makes this one interesting is what lies within.

Given that so much of our conversation here is going to be about the synopsis, let’s go ahead and share that for some additional insight on what’s next:

03/05/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force is thrown for a loop when they encounter a nefarious enterprise that provides doppelgängers for criminals. Red scrambles to counteract a bold move by Liz. TV-14

Does this suggest that Liz will actually appear in this episode? Maybe, but it’s possible that this “bold move” could be something that is done off-screen.

What intrigues us the most here is the idea of doppelgangers for criminals. Remember all of those theories out there that suggested that Katarina Rostova was a fake? If there is someone who can provide such a thing as a Fake Katarina, it could be this particular enterprise. Of course, this also does raise a number of other questions, as well about Fake Reddingtons or Fake Insert Criminal Name here. We’re curious to learn if there is something larger at the core of this story, or it’s just a standard Blacklister of the Week plot that has nothing to do with the overall mythology. Maybe this is a group Liz just wants to associate herself with, and there is nothing more happening here beyond that.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 9?

