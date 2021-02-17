The Mandalorian: Will Cara Dune be recast after Gina Carano exit?







Not too long ago, it was revealed that The Mandalorian season 3 is going to be without Gina Carano. The controversial actress behind Cara Dune was effectively shown the door following a series of incendiary social-media posts, and it leaves all sorts of questions about what’s next. After all, there was a time when Dune was a popular character, and according to a new piece at The Hollywood Reporter, there were even discussions about a solo series on Disney+.

This is where things get tricky: Can you recast a character like this? There is an easy case to be made for it, as a recasting allows you an opportunity to recreate the role. Also, it could allow you merchandising opportunities. (Hasbro currently has no plans to make further action figures in Carano’s image.) We know how important this is to the greater Star Wars architecture.

Here is the problem, though: Any future performer as Cara Dane has to deal with the aftermath of Carano’s exit and the polarization that comes with that online. The aforementioned THR story notes, per a LucasFilm source, that a recasting is not expected at the moment. If it does happen, our guess is that it won’t be right away. The Mandalorian has so many other stories to tell that odds are, it will focus on some of those and then revisit the idea of reintroducing Cara down the road. They also have a number of other off-shoots in the works, including The Book of Boba Fett and also an Obi-Wan Kenobi series. They have enough popular characters that they can put Cara on ice for a good while.

We do imagine that recasting this character will be an active discussion for some time — it’s something that has happened so frequently on other shows; it’s inevitable it could be considered here.

