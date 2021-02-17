Is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist new tonight on NBC? What lies ahead







Is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist new tonight on NBC? For anyone out there raising questions, we are happy to do our part to help!

We just wish that we could help in a way that actually hands out good news, as you’re going to be disappointed by what follows. There is no new episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, you’ll be waiting until Sunday, March 28 to see the Jane Levy musical/comedy back on the air. Why the long wait? A part of it comes down to NBC wanting to schedule some comedies prior to one of their biggest shows in This Is Us. Another part of it is allowing their Sunday lineup to get a little bit of love post-NFL. This is a timeslot the show has functioned in before, so we know it can do it again. Given the critical acclaim around Zoey’s, we have to imagine a season 3 will be coming.

As for what’s coming up with the story story-wise, we imagine that the Simon plotline from this past episode will still be prevalent. It’s hard to envision the writers moving away from that given how important it was. Meanwhile, Zoey will continue to explore what the world looks like after the loss of her father, and every step of the way, she will assess what is important to her now. We expect Max, Mo, and all of the other major characters to have their own moments in the sun.

Oh, and of course, there’s going to be great music — how in the world can there not be with this show? It’s a huge part of what makes it so wonderfully unique as a part of the schedule.

What do you most want to see on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist moving forward?

