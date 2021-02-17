Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 7 & beyond







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Within this article we have a number of things to get to … and it includes an answer to that question.

Now, let’s go ahead and get said answer out of the way: There is no new episode of the crime-drama tonight. Much like both NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted around it, the flagship FBI is going to be taking a breather for this week and next. Blame the pandemic or whatever else you choose as the reason — in the end, it doesn’t quite matter. It’s just another long break and we’ve been through some of those with this series already.

So when is the show going to return? Think in terms of Tuesday, March 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The next new installment carries with it the title of “Discord,” and the full synopsis below gives you a sense of what lies ahead:

“Discord” – As the team hunts a killer who is fatally shooting seemingly unrelated targets, an experience on the job has new agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) examining the tension between her career as an FBI special agent and the responsibility she feels to her community as a Black woman, on FBI, Tuesday, March 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Just from that synopsis alone, you can see that this is going to be one of the most important episodes of the season. It’s certainly one that is not going to shy away from present-day issues. We’re expecting this to be an emotional hour of TV, and we can only hope that it’s one where Wallace is able to find some sort of resolution within herself. We understand her conflict with representing the justice system, given how badly said system often lets down the Black community.

