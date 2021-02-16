The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Matt James’ hometown dates!







Next week on The Bachelor episode 8, there is going to be one thing in the focus more so than anything else: Hometown dates! After all, don’t they have to be? This is what happens at the final four every single season.

For more video thoughts all about The Bachelor, be sure to watch our latest episode chat at the bottom of this article! Once you do so, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and view our playlist for frequent updates and episode reviews.

Of course, with this being said, the hometown dates for this season are going to be very-much different from any other on The Bachelor over the years. They’ll more than likely be similar to what we saw on Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette — likely a little less low-budget, but similar nonetheless. Families will come in to the show’s bubble and have conversations with Matt James about the future. This can be exciting, but also nerve-wrecking and dramatic.

Early on in the episode, it was clear that Serena P. would be one of the four at hometowns. After that, Rachael received the group-date rose. (This makes sense, given that she is the undisputed favorite for many to get the final rose.) Michelle and Bri got roses at the rose ceremony, and that is your lineup. There is going to be drama, but it doesn’t feel like there is one singular incident — save for Rachael’s dad questioning if this is really how she will find love.

The one thing we wish this season still had? Some pizazz and personality! That’s the big problem with it right now: There isn’t a whole lot of fun happening on-screen.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you check that out, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







