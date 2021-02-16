The Bachelor episode 7: Abigail Heringer eliminated by Matt James







Tonight’s The Bachelor featured a number of sad moments — and an especially sad one for fan favorite Abigail Heringer. Not only was she eliminated, but the reasoning Matt James gave for it was beyond frustrating.

Entering her time with Matt, Abigail asked Matt about not getting a one-on-one date this season — it’s the thing she wanted more than anything! He told her that in exploring other relationships outside of her, he grew closer to them instead of her. It almost feels like he never really gave her a chance. We know that she had a lot of what he was looking for — and yet, it didn’t matter.

Do we think that Abigail has a future in this franchise? Honestly, it comes down to if she wants it. Katie feels like the runaway favorite to be the next Bachelorette, but she’s probably in the running there, as well. If not there, we’re sure she will be invited to do Paradise. She definitely comes across as one of the more likable women who was genuinely there to find someone, and it’s sad that things ended up like this for her.

Granted, we’ll say this: Even if Abigail got a one-on-one tonight, she was going to be eliminated. The only way she had a chance is if she got a solo date a little bit earlier on in the season. Nobody really has a good chance when you don’t get a one-on-one date until far later in the season.

