30 Coins season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO? The latest







As out lead into tonight’s finale on HBO, should you expect a 30 Coins season 2? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break that down.

Let’s kick things off with this: At the moment, nothing is altogether official on the show’s future. With that being said, we feel reasonably hopeful for what the future holds. The Spanish program originally debuted over on HBO Europe, and we think this series is perfectly emblematic of what the network wants more of: Quality entertainment all over the world. There have been a number of great foreign-language series over the years, and they also have a chance to live for a much longer period of time over on HBO Max. That is where a show like this will truly have an opportunity in order to shine.

With a show like 30 Coins, we tend to lean towards whatever the creative team wants to do. Álex de la Iglesia is the mastermind behind the show, and we are certainly curious to see and learn what he will want to do with the future. New seasons of a show like this take time to plan and develop, and it is better to be on the side of patience. Great things take time.

So while you wait for 30 Coins to get a renewal, the best thing that we can suggest is to tell your friends to watch it! Maybe this show is a hidden gem for you, but remember that it could become something similar for a lot of other people out there! We know that foreign-language series can be a tough sell to viewers sometimes, but we do think once they get immersed in the world and the characters, they become hooked as much as people who understand the language fully.

Hopefully, we will get some more news when it comes to 30 Coins at some point over the next few days.

