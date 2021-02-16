The Bachelor episode 7: Was Heather Martin eliminated by Matt James?







As we prepared for The Bachelor episode 7 on ABC tonight, we knew that Heather Martin would be in the spotlight. There was no way around it. What we wondered was what sort of role the other women would have in Matt James’ decision.

It’s clear that Heather is interested in Matt; whether he is interested in her, however, remains to be seen. That’s something that we should find out in the early going. Unless he seriously thinks that she is his future wife, our advice to him is pretty simple: Go ahead and send her out. She’s come in so late in the season, and there’s a chance that her presence there could damage the other relationships that he has. We don’t endorse how some of the women this season have reacted to newcomers, but it’s easy to understand the frustration that comes with more competition being added to the mix.

Honestly, we’re not even sure that Matt should keep her that long. Why lead her on, and why cause division in the house?

We’ll have more updates as the night goes on — stay tuned for that!

What did you want Matt to do with Heather on The Bachelor tonight?

