Black Lightning season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Is Jefferson even more lost?







Next week Black Lightning season 4 episode 3 is going to throw yet another wrench at Jefferson — so how will he handle it? This is an episode that revolves in part around this the title character’s struggle and get back to who he once was. Can Freeland be saved? The first step that needs to be taken here is Jefferson believing in himself. Once he does that, everything else can be possible. Of course, there will still be more struggle.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Black Lightning season 4 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

BREAKING POINT – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is feeling even more lost after a frustrating therapy session. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to care for a still comatose Grace (Chantal Thuy). Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) has a breakthrough. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil (#403). Original airdate 2/22/2021.

There’s obviously a lot of emotional stuff coming in this episode, and it could very well prove to be the most important episode of Black Lightning so far. With this being the final season, we have a feeling that the writers are going to be progressing this story and doing so quickly. There is that classic quote of “the night is always the darkest before the dawn.” That’s where Jefferson is right now. This is the ultimate hero’s journey. We don’t want to see him doubting his ability to save people come the series finale. We want to see something big and bold and inspirational. We’re gonna get there. We have to believe that.

Before we get there, though, why not get a few more powerful moments for Cress Williams and the rest of the cast?

What do you want to see when it comes to Black Lightning season 4 episode 3?

Where do you think this story is going to go from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, come back around — more updates are coming. (Photo: The CW.)

