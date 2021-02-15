9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Will Owen & TK survive?







We know that first responders often put their lives on the line for the sake of helping others, but on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 6 next week, it’s being taken to yet another level. Owen and TK are going to do everything in their power to help two brothers in danger … but it could mean serious problems for themselves in the process.

Is it possible that one of them doesn’t make it out of this situation alive? In theory, yes — it’s something that you have to be concerned about! At the same time, though, we’re pretty cognizant of the fact that killing off one of them this early in the series would be a huge bummer — especially since Liv Tyler was already written out. We can’t lose another lead so soon!

To get a few more details about the road ahead, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Owen and T.K. risk their lives to save two brothers trapped in a homemade minefield. Meanwhile, Grace receives an emergency call from a conjoined twin who’s brother is dying, Tommy interviews new candidates to fill the team’s open EMT position and Paul’s mother and estranged sister pay him an unexpected visit in the all-new “Everyone and Their Brother” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 22 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-206) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We’ll admit that on the surface, we’re super psyched for what Tommy has going on here. Episodes with a job interview process can be really fun, mostly because you’re seeing a cycle of different candidates come through. Not all of them are going to be altogether great candidates, but you’ll at least some fun characters. This seems like one of those episodes where, in the end, you’re going to learn a lot about everyone.

