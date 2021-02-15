All American season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Teenage Love’ & trouble ahead







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on All American season 3 episode 6 next week? Prepare yourself for the story of “Teenage Love.” This is an episode where it feels like a lot of big stuff is going to come out. Will there be an admission-of-sorts when it comes to Spencer and Olivia? Are there some romances that will fall apart? It kinda feels like this is one of those character-based stories designed to upset the metaphorical apple cart a little bit.

As much as we love the football stuff, All American is really about relationships. This episode should be one that proves that more than any other.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full All American season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

REFLECTION – With everything that has been going on, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) needs some alone time to clear his head and decides to go to the family cabin, but he gets a surprise visit from his friends. Grateful for the support, everyone seems to be having fun, until secrets come out leaving some of the couples out of sorts with each other. Coop (Bre-Z) is still reeling from everything Spencer said and with the urging of Patience (Chelsea Tavares), heads out to the cabin to confront Spencer. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) shows up to the house to do a few repairs, but when things go awry, Billy and Laura (Monet Mazur), work together to fix the problem. Cody Christian, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou and Karimah Westbrook also star. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Lorna Osunsanmi & Carrie Gutenberg. (#306). Original airdate 2/22/2021.

What goes on between Coop and Spencer feels like the sort of thing that could define much of the next few weeks. Does something happen that they can’t walk back from? We think the title is a real reference to the fact that when you’re young, you make mistakes. You don’t always even understand some of your feelings.

