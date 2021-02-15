Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Where season 2 goes next







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? With the wait the legal drama has been scheduled as of late, there is always going to be confusion. We have a new episode one week, a repeat the next, and then a new episode after that.

So what’s going on this time around? Well, we’ve got some bad news. You’re not going to see a new episode of All Rise tonight, though rest assured the cast and crew are back next week. That episode is entitled “Safe to Fall,” and you can get some more details about what to expect below:

“Safe to Fall” – Emily and Sam face off in the courtroom in an emotionally gripping case that will determine the fate of a mentally ill young man who attacked his father. Also, due to financial struggles, Rachel crashes at Mark and Amy’s place, reigniting Mark and Rachel’s flame, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

As for why we can’t get new episodes every week, there are two simple reasons for that: The pandemic making it hard to film with any sort of efficiency, plus CBS’ desire to make it so that there are new episodes of some of their shows on the air later this spring. They don’t want to wrap anything up before May sweeps, and nor do they want some months-long hiatus in the middle of the season. That’s why they are pretty much alternating weeks here.

With that in mind, we have some unsurprising news to report on now: Come March 1, All Rise will be in repeats once again. (There is no confirmation as to what’s happening on March 8 yet, but we’ll cross our fingers and hope for something new.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise right now

What do you want to see when it comes to All Rise moving forward?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, stick around — we have more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







