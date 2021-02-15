Snowfall season 4 promo: All about the Franklin, Teddy partnership







Come one week from Wednesday the Snowfall season 4 premiere is going to arrive on FX, and we’ve got high hopes for what lies ahead. Franklin Saint has a chance to expand his empire moving forward, but with more opportunity comes, of course, more problems.

No matter what happens for Franklin coming up, we have a feeling that Teddy a.k.a. Reed Thompson has a thing or two to do with it. Without him, Franklin wouldn’t have the product. He needs Teddy, but as the promo below reminds us, Teddy also needs him. That’s something Franklin will work to establish further in the upcoming season. It’s true that Teddy could try to find some other dealer to handle his product, but would they have the same infrastructure built in? The same drive? It’s hard to imagine that. Add to this Teddy not know who to trust, especially when you think about the gang wars that are going to start popping up. With more competition comes more battles for jurisdiction.

What Teddy will need to realize on this upcoming season is just how difficult it can be to maintain this operation. He’s furthering along a drug trade for political purposes, and in doing this, there is a heavy cost. He’s lost a lot already, and he has to figure out if he wants to continue doing this in the long-term. He’s got his fair share of demons, but so does Franklin at this point. He’s lost relationships and seen parts of his life crumble.

Overall, we anticipate that Snowfall season 4 is going to be one of the most nuanced, complicated batch of episodes yet. We can’t guarantee a happy ending for anyone, but we have a good feeling that you will at least be drawn to the story every single step of the way.

He can open doors just as easily as he can close them. #SnowfallFX Season 4 premieres February 24. pic.twitter.com/0RWgUmY1qm — Snowfall (@SnowfallFX) February 14, 2021

