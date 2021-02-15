Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Prepare for season 4 episode 9







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got a lot to take on, including an answer to this particular question.

For now, we’re happy to say that the we’ve got good news on that very subject: There is a new episode airing tonight! We understand, though, why there may be some confusion. Just remember for a moment that there was no new episode over the past two weeks. The show is back at 10:00 p.m. Eastern with an episode entitled “Irresponsible Salad Bar Practices,” and you can see more details all about it below:

“Irresponsible Salad Bar Practices” – Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Elsewhere, after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire makes a disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, FEB. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For Dr. Lim in particular, we are hoping mostly that there will be an opportunity for further healing here. This character has gone through a lot since the start of the season, and has not really processed her PTSD in a way that she should. This is why Claire is trying to help her, even if she is betraying her trust along the way.

As for Shaun, you’ve probably seen the promo below of a new resident having an apparent romantic interest in him. This is something that he is going to need to learn how to navigate. He claims he loves Lea, and he can’t do something here in order to betray her trust. If he does, then it may derail their relationship from ever progressing forward.

This episode is the first of a few airing over the weeks ahead — with that, celebrate that there is no other hiatus coming in the immediate future.

