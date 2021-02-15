Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Second impeachment, next pandemic







The premiere of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was a long time coming, and the host wasted no time getting in on recent events. Think in terms of the Capitol insurrection, problematic state Republican parties, and then also the filibuster and the complicated debates over whether or not it could be eliminated.

So yes, Oliver did his best to dive into a lot of different subjects within the first ten minutes of the show. Let’s be honest: There was no way that he would ever be able to get all of the necessary content in here.

For the main story tonight, Oliver focused on pandemics — but a little bit differently than you would expect. He wasn’t talking about the current pandemic; instead, the focus was more so on the next one. What can be done in order to prepare for it? What lessons could we potentially learn from this? There are some other dangerous diseases that could be out there, and it is hard in order to know when the next one could happen. There have also been more and more outbreaks over the past several decades.

Related – Check out some other news on Last Week Tonight

What do you think about the premiere of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you check that out, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







