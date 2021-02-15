Yellowstone season 4: Will an early season 5 renewal follow it up?







We know that we’re still months away from Yellowstone season 4 premiering on the Paramount Network, but is it too early to start the conversation on season 5? We don’t think that it is.

After all, think about it this way: The show ordered season 4 on February 21, 2020, many months before it eventually premiered on the Paramount Network. Could they do the same thing for season 5? If we had to guess, we’d say that it’s likely. There is, after all, no sign that the show is set to conclude with the fourth season, and why would the network want that? This is one of the biggest shows on cable, and it was recently announced that a prequel entitled Yellowstone: 1883 is going to air on the Paramount+ streaming service. There is no reason to think they would want to shut down the ranch so soon.

The real question comes down to when the network wants to announce more episodes; it does behoove them to make the news clear sooner rather than later. Why is that? Yellowstone tends to start filming its seasons a long time before they actually air; of course, before that there needs to be ample time for scripts to come out. The longer leadup time that you can give Taylor Sheridan for new episodes, the better it is going to be at the very end.

Even if Paramount Network does take their time, let’s still reiterate this: For now, there is zero reason to doubt the future of Yellowstone. Pending some last-second shocker, a season 5 renewal feels more or less like a sure thing. We just have to wait for the news to be official.

