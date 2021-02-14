The Equalizer episode 3 air date: A look towards ‘Judgment Day’







Want to know what’s going to be coming in terms of The Equalizer episode 3? The Queen Latifah series is settling in to its timeslot; we’ll have to see what happens from here.

Last week, the reboot of the property fared spectacularly in its post-Super Bowl airing, drawing over 20 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Yet, the whole point of a show airing after the Super Bowl is for it to be spectacular. It allowed The Equalizer to get off to a great start, but it’s episodes like tonight’s and next week that matter the most. Traditionally, Super Bowl episodes don’t lead to a ton of retention, and it’s all the more mysterious here given that this show has never aired without a big game before it. If we’re still seeing good numbers tomorrow and the week after, we’ll be confident in the long-term future.

The Equalizer episode 3 is currently set to debut on CBS next week at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and the title for it right now is “Judgment Day.” Unfortunately, there aren’t any additional details out there about it at present. We think the plan for the network at this point is to just get a solid stream of episodes on the air — in doing this, they can try to build up a devoted audience that could stick around for the remainder of the season. Also, it’s somewhat of a rarity in this pandemic-impacted season to actually have a series of episodes air one right after the next. Because CBS did wait for a while to put The Equalizer on the air, though, it’s possible here.

In general terms, we feel like it’s fair to say that episode 3 is going to be stuffed full of action — plus, we’ll have a chance to learn a few new things about our characters. The more that they can slow-build some of that, the better.

