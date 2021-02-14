Batwoman season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Gore on Canvas’







Next week on Batwoman season 2 episode 5, you are going to behold an episode, in part, about art. Also chaos … plenty of chaos. This show has a tendency to bring you a number of these things all at once.

At this point in the story, Ryan Wilder is starting to get a bit more used to being Batwoman; she understands what it means, and has also modified the suit in order to fit more of who she is. Now, the stage is being set for her to move forward and take on villains as only she can … and also take on some tricky jobs. The latter seems to be at the core of “Gore on Canvas,” which has an art heist at the center of it. For us, we’re always down for a good art-heist mission like this … but we’ll have to wait for the end result. After all, it sounds like it could cause some tension among the team!

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Batwoman season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana – and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah’s (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#205). Original airdate 2/21/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The Alice storyline is exciting, largely because of all the backstory opportunities it presents. A big part of the challenge for this whole arc for the character is making sure she stays villainous, even while giving her a greater sense of humanity. Also, there’s a chance here to build up Safiyah in the process.

What do you want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2 episode 5?

