Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, February 14?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we have a few things to dive into that are exciting.

Let’s, of course, kick things off with this: There is a new episode tonight! This is the season 8 premiere, and it feels fair to say that there is a lot for Oliver to take on. The last time Last Week Tonight was on the air, the election was still close in the rear-view mirror. Since then we’ve had the Capitol riot, the second impeachment, the start of the Biden Administration, and a series of other headlines. We don’t exactly know how Oliver will condense everything into half an hour.

Our prediction at the moment? John may tell a joke or two about events that happened a few weeks ago, but he’ll put most of his focus on the now. We imagine that the second impeachment and the recent acquittal will be a focus of the show, provided that all of that was wrapped before tape time. He also may explain what the next move could be for the Justice Department.

We feel like in general, tonight’s premiere will be about catching up and setting the stage for what the remainder of the season could look like. We do think that moving forward, we will start to see a version of the show more indicative of some of its early years, where some main stories are on subjects that not enough people are talking about.

Oh, and of course you’re going to see the pandemic continue to be a factor. There may be segments about vaccines and distributions, and we know that the series will still be filming in the “white void” for at least a little while longer. We’ll wait and see on that.

For now, prepare for more laughter — Last Week Tonight is finally back, and we’re excited to see what transpires.

What do you want to see on the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 8 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back — we’ll have other updates coming soon. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







