Lovecraft Country season 2: HBO boss talks potential renewal







It’s been months now since the Lovecraft Country season 1 finale air, and yet still, we’re sitting around and waiting for a renewal.

So what gives here? What is HBO waiting around for? We know that the first season was enormously popular, in addition to getting attention from critics and awards-shows alike. A season 2 should be a slam dunk … at least provided that the right story is there for it.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, HBO/HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys had the following to say on why we’re still waiting:

“[Showrunner Misha Green] and her writers are currently, as we speak, trying to figure out what Season 2 would look like … Remember, Season 1 was based on a book, so you’ve got a roadmap. And especially for a show that is this big, to have that mythology and that roadmap is really, really helpful.”

As frustrating as it is to have to wait for a renewal, this patience is clearly for the best. One of the best things about HBO is that they do their best to ensure their stories are right before they put them on the air. They won’t rush things along, and they also understand that viewers will more than likely wait for new episodes.

There is also one other advantage to the network taking its time on more Lovecraft Country — it’s possible that the world will be safer by the time they finally re-enter production. If the show films near the end of the year, vaccines will at least be more prevalent. We wouldn’t say that anything will be “back to normal” per se, but we could be more on the road there and that could be an asset for the cast and crew.

