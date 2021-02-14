American Idol video: Alex Miller shines with old-school country







The American Idol season 19 premiere is set to air on ABC tonight — so why not introduce yourself to Alex Miller in advance? If the audition below is any indicator, we have a feeling that we’ll be seeing a lot of him on the show moving forward.

The moment that we hear Alex from Kentucky speak, we knew that he was going to have a ton of character to his voice. He’s only seventeen years old, but he sounds like he’s been performing on a stage for decades. He’s got an old-school country vibe, like he’s been telling stories with his guitar as his primary way of communication. His voice is great, and it also sounds versatile. He could shift over into bluegrass or blues without any problem, in addition to taking on some past and present country hits.

Our hope for Alex moving forward is that he continues to prove himself. We don’t need to see him transformed into someone we could hear on country radio a million times a day; we’d rather he become someone who is fine with going off the beaten path here and there and advance the genre. Think along the lines of a Chris Stapleton. His secret weapon may be that guitar; as good as his voice is, we can already tell that he can do things with that instrument that 99% of singers twice as old as him can do.

So yea … Alex should be on the show for a long time. It’s hard to doubt that.

