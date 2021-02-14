Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, February 14, 2021?







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? It’s Valentine’s Day, and we hope that we have news here that warms your heart.

So long as you love the show, we’re pleased to say that we do! There is a new installment coming on the air tonight! The title for this episode is “The Frogman’s Daughter,” and if you haven’t heard yet, the main focus here is going to be Sam Hanna’s daughter Kam. After she is captured, what is her dad going to be able to do to find her? We’ll see some of that play out over the course of the hour. (Remember, the show is airing at a later time now in 9:00 p.m. Eastern.)

To get a few more details on what lies, be sure to check out the full synopsis or the promo below:

“The Frogman’s Daughter” – When Sam’s daughter, Kam (Kayla Smith), is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her. Also, Deeks rejoins NCIS and Callen searches for answers about Anna, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we make it to the end of this episode, we’re hoping that we’ll at least have some answers when it comes to Kam — as for everything else, it’s a little bit more up in the air. We don’t get the sense that we’ll have full closure on the Callen/Anna storyline for a couple more weeks. As frustrating as that it is in one way, we’re okay with the writers taking their time. It’s better to get a bigger payoff than something that feels rushed.

Also, remember here that Deeks is now an NCIS investigator! He’s got an official position now, and we’re excited to see what can be done with that in the episodes ahead.

