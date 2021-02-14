American Gods season 3 episode 6 promo: Wednesday’s great tragedy







As we prepare ourselves for American Gods season 3 episode 6 next week, remember that theatrics are around every corner. If there’s one thing that we know about Mr. Wednesday, it is that he has quite the flair for the dramatic.

In the promo below, you can take a look at the next new installment entitled “Conscience of the King.” It’s one where Wednesday seems to be putting on quite the show, one with tragedy, passion, and also purpose. He also mentions redemption … and it’s only fitting that he does so right at a moment where we also see Demeter. Our hope is that this will be a truly momentous chapter in the story, and it feels like it could be due to a few flashes we see here.

Take, for example, the state of Technical Boy. Is he malfunctioning? Should we be prepared for the end of the road with this character? That’s something that personally, we’re preparing ourselves for in advance. Meanwhile, Shadow and Laura will be spending some time together, but the two are interrupted quickly by Marguerite Olsen.

American Gods has taken their time to get us to this moment. We’ve seen the search for Demeter, Laura’s long journey to get back towards the realm of the living, and Shadow’s journey of discovery away from much of his old world. What will all of mean? This is where we can start to get a few answers … or at least where we hope to. We hope that this promo isn’t just hype for the sake of hype and there isn’t all that much underneath it all. Shadow still needs to reconcile some of the relationships that lie within his past; it is really the only way he can start to move forward towards a real future.

