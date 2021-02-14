Finding Alice episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Saving the house







Are you curious to see what lies ahead on Finding Alice episode 6? We should start with this: It’s the big finale! We can’t speak too much to the long-term future as of now (there will be more time for that later), but we can tell you that there’s a lot of emotional stuff ahead.

For most of this series, Keeley Hawes’ title character has worked to care for herself and secure her future following tragedy — and it has not been easy. She’s dealt with unwelcome surprises, fractured relationships, and attempts to locate happiness even in the most simple things. Within the finale, her goal on the surface seems to be fairly simple: Trying to find a way to ensure that she has a future at the house. Saving it is not going to be easy, and things will inevitably get worse far before they get better.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Finding Alice episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

With a newfound confidence Alice is determined to develop Harry’s land, but can she solve her growing list of problems before trying for Harry’s baby? Alice (Keeley Hawes) needs to make enough money to save the house and find a way to mend bridges with her family. But when her parents’ marriage falls to pieces, Roger (Nigel Havers) decides to leave Sarah (Joanna Lumley) and becomes Alice’s latest uninvited lodger. With the house more crowded than ever, tension between Charlotte (Isabella Pappas) and Alice reaches breaking point and Charlotte escapes to Sarah’s for some peace and quiet. Hurt, frustrated, and unable to tick anything off her to- do list, Alice decides to organise a family celebration to bring everyone back together. A recording on George’s phone finally reveals his true colours and a new revelation forces Alice to confront Tanvi (Ayesha Dharker) with a difficult question. Alice still has a long way to go, but her relationship with Charlotte will prove stronger than ever and together they’re one step closer to saving the house that Harry built.

Of course, we’ll be rooting for something resembling a happy ending at the end of all of this — there is no guarantee we’ll get it, but we’ll continue to do our best to stay optimistic.

