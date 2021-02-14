The Serpent season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?







Following today’s big finale, can you expect The Serpent season 2 to happen at BBC One? Or, is this meant to be the end of the road?

We don’t want to leave you hanging too much in suspense here, so let’s go ahead and hand down the news: This is it. As of this writing, there are no plans for a season 2, and the reason for that is rather simple: Charles Sobhraj’s story is going to be largely complete at the end of this. Because this is a show based largely on real-life events, you can’t just conjure another season out of thin air. It wouldn’t be authentic to the story.

Is there a better alternative out there? We like to think so. Just think in terms of all of the significant true-crime stories that still have yet to be told. There are certainly enough out there that can be adapted, and we absolutely hope that the producers here look towards some of them next. With the right scripts and perfect casting, there are more great things that can be done.

As for what’s next for these particular cast members, we know what we’d want: More Victoria for Jenna Coleman. A good bit of time has passed since the most-recent season aired, and we absolutely know that there is more of that true-life story to be told. Maybe that depends on her own interest and availability, but it’s definitely something that we’d love to see in due time.

All we can say in the conclusion of this story is rather simple: We hope you’ve enjoyed The Serpent for what it was. It told a story full of darkness and twists, and it’s likely one that a number of people out there had never heard before.

