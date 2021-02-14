Saturday Night Live cold open: Tucker Carlson, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz







As we prepared for tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode hosted by Regina King, this of course led to all sorts of speculation as to what the cold open could be.

What we’re seeing already in this new administration is simple: Less obvious things for the late-night show to spoof. We’re in a time now that is politically quieter, and we could’ve envisioned everything from an impeachment trial to something related to Valentine’s Day.

Well, we went with a spoof of Tucker Carlson Tonight. We know that the sketch show has spoofed Fox News often over the years, whether it be Fox & Friends or Judge Jeanine. This time around, the SNL version of Carlson’s show kicked off with Kate McKinnon playing Lindsey Graham, who tried to come up with a justification for his vote during the second impeachment trial. Then, we had a brief appearance from Aidy Bryant as Ted Cruz, whose jokes were mostly about his beard and/or what Donald Trump said about his wife. The final major appearance was from Beck Bennett as Mitch McConnell, who was desperate to proclaim out loud that Trump was actually guilty.

Was this a worthy cold open? It’s at least showing that SNL is still finding a way to mock Donald Trump even when he isn’t president. They took a brief break from it, but they’re now back playing the hits. There were some parts of the opening that fell flat, but Pete Davidson’s bit at the end was silly enough to redeem some of it.

So yeah … we don’t need too many more Tucker Carlson spoofs. We’re fine with the show moving a little bit away from obvious political spoofs. That’s been one of the reasons why the show as of late has been more exciting.

