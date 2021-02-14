Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 13?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing a status update for the upcoming February 13 episode!

So what do we have to share? It’s good news! If you have not heard, Watchmen alum Regina King is the host for this particular episode, and we have a good feeling that she will bring a lot of comedy to the show. While she is better known for some of her dramatic roles, she has appeared in comedies before like The Big Bang Theory and Shameless. She has the range to take on a lot of different parts in this episode, and it is all dependent on what the writers choose to give her.

Often, SNL tends to air new episodes in bunches — it gives the writers and staff a chance to prepare and piece together sketches over the course of long days, and then a little bit of a breather after the fact. Tonight’s episode is seemingly the last one of a three-episode bunch. There is no announced episode as of yet for February 20, and we will see at all if that changes tonight. (We expect at least a return date, if not some sort of announcement about who the next host will be. Time will tell on that department.)

In general, there still should be a good many episodes of the sketch show to come this season. SNL has found a way to return to filming in-studio while keeping their cast and crew safe; so far as we can tell from the outside looking in, they’ve been able to do this without any major stumbling blocks along the way. Hopefully, this will last through the remainder of this season.

