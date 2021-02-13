American Idol preview: Jason Warrior of The Voice, The Four auditions







Tomorrow night on American Idol, you are going to see the return of a familiar face in Jason Warrior. He’s been on The Voice, and he had a notable time on The Four for all the wrong reasons. His exit and comments towards Meghan Trainor were arguably one of the weirdest moments of that show’s entire experience.

Yet, Jason says that he’s learned from that experience in the new American Idol video below. It’s actually interesting to hear his past TV experience directly acknowledged, as it’s not something that this show often does. He’s here for redemption and to show his personal growth — but also his talent. There’s no denying that he is incredibly gifted — he’s got a fantastic range and sense of musicality. His performance in front of the judges to Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” is outstanding. Lionel Richie claims it’s one of the best American Idol vocals that he’s ever heard.

Can Jason make it far in this competition? We do think that it’s possible and that he has a lot going for him. There are people who will remember him from his past TV experience (it’s kind of weird that Idol recognizes The Four but not The Voice), and then there will be people who discover him for the first time here. How we see Jason now is as a guy who really wants to make this work — he’s gone through a humbling experience, is better for it, and is ready to put in the work to make this happen.

It’s obvious that he will be around for a while moving forward — we’ll just have to wait and see what he does next.

