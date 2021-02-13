The Good Doctor season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Dr. Glassman’s challenge







For anyone out there hoping to see Dr. Glassman have a huge story on The Good Doctor, season 4 episode 11 looks to deliver. Richard Schiff’s character will have a prominent role to play as some of the other characters have a chance to operate alongside him.

So what makes this so significant? It’s all related to being a part of something big — a difficult surgery that looks great on any doctor’s resume when done correctly. This episode carries with it the title of “We’re All Crazy Sometimes,” and you can view the full synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

After bringing in a complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room; Shaun and Morgan disagree on how to treat a comatose patient with a cancerous tumor.

Over the course of this hour, what we could end up seeing is a competition among many of the residents — we’ve seen this before on various shows, but we like to think that every situation like this looks and feels a little bit different.

As for the conflict with Shaun and Morgan, it once again comes down to competition — but also approach. Both of them need to have their heart in the right place — it’s about what is best for the patient, as opposed to whether or not a procedure will bring them acclaim. What also makes things interesting now is that Morgan’s in a different department than she once was; with that in mind, she brings a very different perspective to the table.

Are there some personal stories in this episode beyond the medical cases? More than likely, yes — but no one is saying anything about that at the moment.

