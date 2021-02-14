Your Honor season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime? The latest







Will there be a Your Honor season 2 renewal over at Showtime? Or, should we expect this Bryan Cranston series to disappear into the horizon? This article contains all of the information that you need to know — and it’s current as of this writing.

Let’s start with the facts: Showtime promoted Your Honor from the start as a limited series. With that, this was created to have a definite beginning, middle, and end. If there is more of the series to come down the road, it has not been announced — and we certainly wouldn’t count on it. The majority of limited series don’t get a surprise season 2 renewal down the road.

Are there exceptions to that rule? Certainly. A great example of this is Big Little Lies, which ended up coming back for another chapter. Meanwhile, True Detective and Fargo have each come back for future seasons, though they take on more of an anthology format. The same goes for The Sinner over on USA.

For Your Honor to return for another season, it would mostly come down to the story. Is there a compelling reason for it to return? Are some prominent cast members interested? The last thing that you should want to do in a situation like this is bring it back, only for it to disappoint down the road. Sometimes, it’s better off having a shorter series that is fantastic from start to finish.

If anything ever changes on the future of Your Honor, we will be sure to let you know. For now, we don’t get the sense that Showtime is in any reason to rush things. Like most other premium-cable networks, they will take their time before bringing any of their series back for more episodes. There are all sorts of viewer metrics that they will look at, plus the story viability of additional episodes.

