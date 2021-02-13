American Gods season 3 episode 5 video: Can Shadow free Demeter?







This week American Gods season 3 episode 5 will raise a number of different questions, with many of them revolving around Demeter. Is there a way to free her? As you’re going to see, there are multiple characters doing their best effort to ensure she is let loose.

Below, CarterMatt has the full American Gods season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some other news when it comes to what lies ahead — think of it as a starting-off point:

Shadow explores notions of purpose, destiny and identity with a newly enlightened Bilquis. Elsewhere, Technical Boy struggles with an identity crisis of his own. In his efforts to free Demeter, Wednesday asks a reluctant Shadow to assist in a new con.

Meanwhile, the sneak peek below is all about a plan being hatched in order to get Demeter out. It’s being led in part by Cordelia, who believes that stealing Hutchinson’s laptop is the key to solving this metaphorical equation. Unfortunately, doing this won’t be easy, even if she has some handy device in order to do it. Shadow is concerned that she’s more interested in showing off some of her gadget skills than she is actually getting Demeter free. He seems to think that there is another way it can happen — and that’s where this particular clip ends.

Do we think that there’s going to be some fun in this episode? Probably, largely because anything resembling a prison break has a tendency to be fun. (Sure, this isn’t exactly that, but still.) Meanwhile, we’re also going to see Laura on a new path for exploration — and also one where she realizes just what it’s like to be alive all over again. Oh, how things have changed dramatically for her over the opening stretch of episodes.

