The Orville season 3: Another new look behind the scenes!







Let’s be honest: It’s not altogether easy to get behind-the-scenes scoop on The Orville season 3. The show is famously secret about some of their storylines and guest roles, and by and large, we do appreciate that. There is great value in diving into a given episode and not knowing precisely what to expect. It allows your imagination to run wild in a wonderful way.

With all of this spelled out, we’re happy to have a little bit of behind-the-scenes insight whenever it is available. Take, for example, the latest post below courtesy of editor-co-producer Tom Costantino. Sure, it may only be a partial view of J Lee’s face, but we’ll take whatever we can get at this point. It’s just another nice reminder that production is going strong, even if we know that it’s been rather long and incredibly unusual over the past year. Just think in terms of all the pandemic delays, and that is not even considering the move to Hulu.

Ultimately at this point, we’re in a total wait-and-see mode on when more news will be announced. It is Hulu, as opposed to the show producers, who decide when the show premieres whenever post-production is done on the episodes. It would make sense to us to premiere them ASAP, and that is mostly because it’s been such a long delay since season 2 wrapped up. You want viewers to remember the show, and give yourself at least a good chance at getting a season 4!

Whenever the premiere date is announced, we’re crossing our fingers that there is some sort of trailer (or at least a fun 30-second teaser) attached to it … just something to get us through one of the most painful sci-fi hiatuses out there. This world is big, beautiful, and hilarious — it possesses the ability to make you laugh at one moment and cry a few minutes later.

