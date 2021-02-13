The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 spoilers: A double-dose of Blacklisters







Next week on The Blacklist season 8 episode 7, there is going to be danger — a lot of it. It’s one thing when the Task Force has to deal with one Blacklister. It’s another when there are multiple ones running around. This is the challenge for the Task Force entering next week’s “Chemical Mary,” which has to be one of the coolest episode titles we’ve seen in a while.

To get some more discussion all about The Blacklist, be sure to watch the latest video at the bottom of this article. Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our show playlist. We have new episodes every week!

If you look at The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 synopsis below, it at least does a good job of setting the stage for what’s next:

02/19/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force must race to stop simultaneous danger presented by two blacklisters. Cooper approaches a congressman for intel. TV-14

As we dive into this episode, our main point of curiosity revolves around Liz — what’s going on with her? The dynamic between her and Reddington has long been the focal point of the show, and it’s suddenly strange to not have her around. We know that the series is building up some air of mystery around her — obviously, we’ll see her again, but what will that look like? How will Reddington react to her?

As for Harold Cooper’s story, we have to wonder if this is somehow connected to the drive. The moment Liz secretly gave that to Harold, we felt like it was her trying to throw a wedge between the FBI and Reddington, an attempt to prove that he’s a traitor and a double agent. It’s possible that he is, given what we’ve seen with him and the “Friend from the East” who we saw him meeting with. Of course, it’s also possible that he is a double double agent, working with the Russian man but actually committed to America. Anything is possible still!

Related News – Check out some other news when it comes to The Blacklist

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







