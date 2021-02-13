Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 return date for Donnie Wahlberg, cast







In the wake of a new promo tonight, we can at least offer you this: The official Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 return date at CBS.

We should start things off with a sad bit of news: As you may have guessed by the lack of said promo, there is no new installment next week. It’s a little odd, given that there are new episodes of both MacGyver and Magnum PI — just remember that the Lucas Till drama already had episodes in the can going into this season, whereas Magnum PI started filming earlier on than Blue Bloods. Of these three shows, the cop drama was impacted the most by the global pandemic in terms of how quickly episodes will be available.

Also, we have seen even pre-pandemic weeks where Blue Bloods was in repeats on nights with new programming elsewhere. It’s not all that weird.

The news that may be more distressing for everyone out there is that there is no new episode on February 26. You will be waiting until Friday, March 5 in order to see the next new episode on the air. (This is subject to change, but it is according to the official CBS schedule.) Because we are still so far away from it airing, there is no news on the episode title as of yet. There also won’t be a synopsis for a good while.

As for what we want, how about some good Jamie/Eddie relationship moments? How about a new adversary for Donnie Wahlberg to face off against? This is a part of what made the Delgado arc so notable and it’s rare within the Blue Bloods world. We also still wouldn’t mind a new Frank Reagan love interest, but we don’t foresee that happening at least this season. Hopefully, there will be a season 12 and that will mean more opportunities to explore things.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts and hopes below! After you do that, stick around for other news — we’ll have that the moment it is available. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







