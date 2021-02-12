Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS with season 11 episode 7?







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We certainly understand any confusion that may be coursing through the internet right now.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that this show has a real on-and-off switch when it comes to new episodes. We’ve had a handful of new episodes, but also a ton of repeats. Given that we just had a new installment last week, the natural assumption would be that we’d dive back into reruns tonight.

Luckily, that is not the case! There is a brand-spanking-new airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time after Magnum PI. The title here is “In Too Deep,” and if you haven’t seen the synopsis for it yet, it gives you a good sense of what’s coming:

“In Too Deep” – After Danny witnesses a drive-by shooting, he butts heads with the detective assigned to the case. Also, a childhood friend of Jamie’s is convinced that she has single-handedly solved a cold case murder, and Frank struggles to trust an ex-detective when he brings forth information about a suspected crime ring, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We discussed more of the specific story of this episode over at the link here, in case you want to check that out for some additional updates on the subject.

Schedule-wise, we hope you enjoy this installment — it may be the last one for at least a little while. This is the last new episode, at least for the month of February — next week is one of those rare ones where there are new episodes of both MacGyver and Magnum PI, but not a new hour of this show. It’s strange, but that tends to happen occasionally even in a normal season.

So what are we saying? Enjoy tonight. Blue Bloods episodes are so few and far between this season, and we don’t think that this is going to change all that much through at least the duration of the pandemic.

