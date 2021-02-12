Magnum PI season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The quest to save Higgins







Next week on Magnum PI season 3 episode 9, things are going to get crazy … very crazy. It’s hard to be shocked by that when you think about what tends to happen on this show. Magnum and Higgins run a dangerous business — they’re good at getting the job done, but also good at making enemies. When people are thwarted, they’re going to want revenge. That’s just one of those inevitabilities about dealing with dangerous people.

So next week on “The Big Payback,” you’re going to see some of that play out with Higgins being abducted. Someone clearly has it out for her and Magnum, and it’s going to be a race against time for Thomas to find her. If that wasn’t enough, there is also the challenge of what needs to be done in order to ensure her safety. Take a look at the Magnum PI season 3 episode 9 synopsis below for more:

“The Big Payback” – When Higgins is abducted, Magnum discovers it’s retaliation related to one of his first cases on the Island, and he, Rick and TC must break out an ex-client from prison in order to save her, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Why is it that in order to stop a criminal, Magnum has to become one? That is one of the strange paradoxes of this episode. One of the things we’re left to think about entering this episode is whether or not Magnum could convince Katsumoto to help him. We know that he’s not one to bust out prisoners willy-nilly, but he’d certainly understand the reasoning why … no? It feels like Magnum’s going to need some creative thinking — not just when it comes to this prison-break, but also when it comes to making sure he doesn’t get in trouble after the fact for it.

