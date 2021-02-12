MacGyver season 5 episode 9 spoilers: A literal cliffhanger ahead!







MacGyver season 5 episode 9 is going to air on CBS next week, and it will be connected heavily to what you see tonight. The Codex storyline will be continuing, as MacGyver himself is going to find himself facing a precarious mission.

So what are we talking about here? Think in terms of Mac, stranded in midair, unsure as to how he going to scale a giant cliff. We’ve got ourselves an actual cliffhanger on our hands! This should be fun, or at the very least stuffed full of some interesting twists. It may be one of the most action-oriented episodes we’ve seen in a while.

For some specifics, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Rails + Pitons + Pulley + Pipe + Salt” – When Mac and the team are unable to prevent Department of Defense intel from falling into Codex’s hands, Mac must scale a vertical cliff using only gear he can cobble together himself to prevent the info’s transmission, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that’s worth noting here in advance is that this episode, like tonight’s, is one that was shot prior to the start of the pandemic last year. Therefore, the cast and crew may get to do things that they would not have an opportunity to do right now. We’re sure that the team is starting to run out of material from the past — luckily, production has been going on for a while in the present, so we know that there is some good, more immediate stuff ahead.

So why do we point this out here? It’s mostly to remind you that there probably won’t be big updates on the Riley/Mac/Desi front — though some of these could be coming up eventually.

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to MacGyver right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 9?

Share some early thoughts and predictions in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







