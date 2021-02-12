Your Honor episode 10 (finale) sneak peek: Carlo prepares to testify







This weekend on Showtime, it’s going to be here — the epic finale to Showtime’s Your Honor. Michael is going to face some critical, life-altering decisions, but he’s far from the only one in that position.

Episode 10 is going to feature the conclusion of Carlo’s trial, and the sneak peek below serves as a little bit of insight as to what lies ahead. Or, at the very least it serves as a window into how Jimmy is trying to program his son. He makes it clear to him that there are times when a son needs to “stand up,” and he reminds him that he won’t always be there to help. He concludes with a “show me what kind of man you can be,” which feels like a manipulation if there ever was one.

Is Jimmy going to get what he wants out of this? This is honestly one of those situations where any scenario is possible — largely because Your Honor does not feel like the sort of show destined to have a happy ending when the dust settles. There are so many directions that this story can go, and with it being a limited series, that opens the door to pretty much everything. Characters could die, Michael could lose his position of power, and we’re not sure that anyone is going to depart the closing minutes happy … of course, other than all of us as viewers. (Well, not even that is guaranteed. We’ve seen a number of other finales dive straight into a trash-heap.)

What we can say with some confidence is that Your Honor did a fantastic job of building up some of its cases from the get-go. We got more and more invested in Michael, Adam, and everyone else on a week-by-week basis, and it’s got us at a point where we are entering the finale on edge.

What do you think is going to happen on the Your Honor finale this weekend?

How do you think the story is going to end for Carlo, Michael, and some other characters? Be sure to share right now in the comments. (Photo: Showtime.)

