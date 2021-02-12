Shark Tank preview: Jax Sheets, IceBeanie, The Pizza Cupcake, Draft Top







Tonight on Shark Tank, are you ready to see Jax Sheets, The Pizza Cupcake, Draft Top, and IceBeanie? All four of these products will be featured, and some of them are rather fun! Interestingly, there are things in here that will add value to your eating, drinking, and sleeping habits … plus a better way to treat head injuries.

As we often do with many of these articles, let’s kick things off by sharing the full synopsis of what you can expect to see:

“1209” – An entrepreneur from St. Paul, Minnesota, pitches his innovative self-cleaning bedding, designed so a person can sleep comfortably all year round without having to change the sheets. A husband and wife from New York City introduce their twist on a traditional Italian food with their convenient gourmet snack. An entrepreneur from Santa Cruz, California, has the Sharks chilling as they try on his line of cool headwear designed to eliminate tension headaches; while a duo from Longbranch, New Jersey, demonstrates how one can turn any aluminum can of beer into a draft beer experience on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, FEB. 12 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We have details on all of these products below, alongside links — just in case you want to be directed to some official websites.

Jax Sheets – This is a fascinating idea — these are billed as “sheets for men” that you don’t have to clean all that often, and they are also made for hot sleepers and are hypoallergenic. Sheets can be a tough sell sometimes since you often want to know what they feel like in advance — plus, this set is a little pricey at just under $180 for a Queen. Yet, with the right pitch we could see some magic happening here.

The Pizza Cupcake – If you love pizza, there is a pretty good chance that you will love these. What are they? Think in terms of a pizza redesigned in cupcake form with some familiar, traditional ingredients. They’re made fresh in Brooklyn and then shipped with dry ice — for a different approach to a party snack, these may be worth a buy.

Draft Top – The function of this product is pretty simple: It turns your aluminum can into, effectively, a glass by removing the top part of it. For people who want to enjoy the aroma of their favorite beverage and have more of a party feel, this could be up their alley.

IceBeanie – The goal here is a cold, compression-based beanie that will help to treat migraines, concussions, and many other head-based energies. Think of it as a solution to just putting an icepack on your head. It’s also adjustable to fit many head sizes and at under $40, it may be a solid investment for some consumers looking for relief.

